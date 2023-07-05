Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Xbox announced the first wave of Game Pass titles for July, and a major (albeit aging) game tops the marquee: Grand Theft Auto V. The game launches today on Game Pass and is one of the final two games coming to the service before its price increases. Later in the month, Exoprimal and Techtonica join as Day One launches, along with several other titles.

Xbox announced that Exoprimal would be a Game Pass launch around the time of its reveal, and it releases around July 14. The dinosaur battler features both PvP and PvE combat, and Xbox revealed more details about the story at its recent showcase. The other Day One launch is Techtonica, a construction sim set on an alien planet that launches on July 18.

GTA V originally debuted on Game Pass in 2020, though it only remained on the service for a month before vanishing. It returned to the service again in 2021 before leaving again later that year. It remains to be seen how long it’ll remain on Game Pass this time. The other game joining Game Pass today is fantasy ARPG Sword and Fairy: Together Forever. Both games are the last games to join Game Pass at its current price, as the prices increase on July 6.

The remaining games coming to Game Pass in this wave are puzzle game McPixel 3 (July 6), base-building sim Common’hood (July 11), multiplayer FPS Insurgency: Sandstorm (July 11) and The Cave, an adventure game from Ron Gilbert (July 18). Only a few games are leaving Game Pass this wave: Exo One, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls and Spelunky 2. All three games leave on July 15.