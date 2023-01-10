Game Pass subscribers are getting their first new games of 2023. Xbox announced it’s adding three new titles to the service next week. It’s a smaller addition than usual for Game Pass, but this is somewhat mitigated by all three games being massive RPGs.

The titles are Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Monster Hunter Rise. The two Persona titles join their JRPG sibling, Persona 5 Royal, on the service on January 19. Both tell supernatural coming-of-age stories. Monster Hunter Rise, another RPG about (as the name suggests) hunting giant monsters, launches on the service on January 20.

While usually Game Pass additions comprise more titles and are spread over a number of weeks, its first addition of 2023 is a shorter one. It didn’t announce or launch any titles during the first week of the year. This is in contrast with January 2022, where Game Pass added several games throughout the month. Whether this is due to a lack of big launches or a shortage of games joining Game Pass remains to be seen.

The first titles to leave Game Pass in 2023 depart on the 15th. These include Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Nobody Saves The World, Pupperazzi, The Anacrusis, We Happy Few and Windjammers 2. Most of these were added to the service last January.