Xbox today announced the second wave of games coming to Game Pass in November, and one of the last few additions before the end of the year. The additions are a bit more sparse in the next two weeks, but there are still some launch-day additions, including Soccer Story and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

Xbox released two new games today: Pentiment and Somerville. Pentiment is the new mystery adventure game from Obsidian. Somerville is a sci-fi adventure game, and a spiritual sequel to Limbo. Several other games launch on Game Pass on November 17, including strategy game Dune: Spice Wars, action RPG Ghost Wars and adventure game Norco. Lapin, a 2D platformer, also launches on November 17 as a day one launch.

The remainder of the games launch over the final two weeks of November. On the 22nd, action shooter Gungrave G.O.R.E launches on day one on Game Pass. On the 29th, Soccer Story also launches, with Insurgency: Sandstorm joining the platform on the same day. On the 30th, the final November release, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, launches on day one on Game Pass.

Our biweekly Game Pass sacrifice this month includes a few good titles, which leave the platform on November 30. These include Archvale, Deeeer Simulator, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Mind Scanners, Mortal Shell, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, Undungeon and Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector. Also, Game Pass Ultimate members have access to Games with Gold, and the Gold game for the second half of November is Dead End Job.