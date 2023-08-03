Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Xbox announced this week which games would be coming to Game Pass this week. While the latest wave doesn’t include any new games or launch day titles, it does add several new games to the service, including classic platformer titles, action side-scrollers and quiet adventure games. The games start coming to users today, and this first wave will last through the 15th of the month.

The first title in the list is technically platformer Celeste, which Game Pass announced in the last July wave. But the first new (to Game Pass at least) game that’s coming in this wave is A Short Hike (Aug 3), a exploratory adventure game about getting to the top of a mountain. The next game, Broforce Forever (Aug 8) joins the service next week. It’s the aforementioned action side-scroller, with players taking the role of a very patriotic mercenary company in an expanded campaign from the original Broforce.

The next title is Limbo (Aug 9), the classic creepy puzzle platformer that needs no introduction. The last came for next week is Airborne Kingdom (Aug 10), a city-building sim game about creating the perfect civilization in the clouds. The final game in the wave is Everspace 2 (Aug 15), a single-player space shooter that’s coming to console after already being available on PC Game Pass.

This is also the beginning of the last month for Xbox Live Gold, which is officially becoming part of the Game Pass ecosystem at the beginning of September. Users of the new tier, Game Pass Core, won’t have access to the usual games library. Instead they’ll have access to a much smaller selection of games — about 25, with Xbox implying that the exact titles might occasionally change.