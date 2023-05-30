Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Xbox has revealed which games are coming to Game Pass in the first wave of June additions. There are a few launch-day releases, and overall it’s a richer half-month for Game Pass subscribers than we’ve seen so far. The new games launching on the service include Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer, Amnesia: The Bunker and Dordogne.

The two games available for the final days of May are adventure title Chicory: A Colorful Tale and launch title multiplayer sci-fi sandbox Farworld Pioneers. For the first days of June proper, the awkwardly named FPS Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer launches on the platform on June 1. On the same day, subscribers also get Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 and 90s-style adventure game The Big Con.

On the following week, Game Pass adds The Bunker, the next entry in the Amnesia survival horror series on June 6. Launching the same day is Hypnospace Outlaw, which left Game Pass last year. The other games that week are farming sim Rune Factory 4 Special and puzzler title Stacking (both June 8). The final entry in this wave is Dordogne, a watercolored adventure launching day one on Game Pass on June 13.

There’s also the chance that Xbox could add more games to Game Pass as they’re revealed in early June. Xbox is holding its two showcases — one general, one Starfield-specific — on June 11. While it’s not common for publishers to launch a title on the same day it’s announced, it’s not outside the realm of possibility. Either way, Xbox is likely to make Game Pass titles one of the highlights of its event.

Our biweekly sacrifice of games for this wave includes: Bridge Constructor Portal, Chorus, Maneater, Mortal Shell, Serious Sam 4 and Total War: Three Kingdoms. All games leave Game Pass on June 15.