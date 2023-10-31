GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Xbox Game Pass has revealed which games are coming in the first wave of titles in November, including those that are available today. The whole month is replete with Day One launches, games coming to Game Pass alongside their launches on other platforms. The first games, available today, include climbing adventure Jusant, rhythm game Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (both Day One launches) and RPG Wartales.

The next games coming to the service include colorful strategy/RPG hybrid Thirsty Suitors (Nov 2) and Football Manager 2024 and Console version (both Nov 6). Next week’s offering culminates in three games launching on November 9, two of which are Day One launches: Dungeon management sim title Dungeons 4, action adventure game Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased HIs Name and action RPG Wild Hearts, which launches on EA Play.

The final week of the month brings one Day One launch and a title that’s technically not a Day One but might as well be: Spirittea, a cozy life sim title (Nov 13) and farming/environmental life sim Coral Island (Nov 14). The latter has been available in early access on PC Game Pass and launches it’s 1.0 version on console and cloud on that date.

The early November sacrifice of games includes a few familiar titles, including the previous game in the series, Football Manager 2023/Console. The other games are Coffee Talk, Exapunks, Ghost Song, Gungrave G.O.R.E, Lapin and Townscaper. AT some point, Xbox will likely start adding some games to Xbox Game Pass Core, its lowest-tier offering with a smaller library of games, but it has not thus far indicated when this will happen.