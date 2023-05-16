Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Xbox announced the second wave of games coming to Game Pass in May, and the new update includes two launch-day titles and several others. It’s a slightly more release-heavy period than the beginning of May, which only saw a few additions including the ill-received Redfall. For the second half of May, Xbox is giving players more and varied releases.

The first addition, available today, is FIFA 23. It launches on EA Play for PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate Members. Electronic Arts said in its recent earnings report that the sports title, which launched last September, the most successful in the franchise’s history. Also releasing this week are Eastern Exorcist, a side-scrolling action RPG about battling demons; and Ghostlore, an “eastpunk” action-RPG with retro-style graphics in which players fight monsters inspired by Southeast-Asian folklore. Ghostlore is already available for PC users, but launches on console alongside Eastern Exorcist on May 18.

The final full week of May sees Game Pass’s next two launch-day titles: Planet of Lana and Railway Empire 2. Planet of Lana, which launches on May 23, is a sci-fi puzzle-adventure game with handpainted graphics following the titular Lana as she explores a machine-filled forest world with her companion, Mui. Railway Empire 2, which launches on May 25, is a sim title about building a train company fortune. The other releases for that week include strategy game Massive Chalice and the console release of Cassette Beasts (both May 25).

The final addition for May is Chicory: A Colorful Tale, a top-down adventure game where players color a blank coloring book-style world with a magical paintbrush. It launches on May 30. Our biweekly sacrifice of games leaving Game Pass includes Europa Universalis, Evil Genius 2: World Domination, FIFA 21, Floppy Knights and Lawn Mowing Simulator, all of which leave Game Pass on May 31.