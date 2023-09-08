We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Xbox has announced the games coming to Game Pass in its first wave of September additions. The number of games added in this wave is relatively low — just three games in the first two weeks of the month. However, the three games in question are hefty enough to keep most players occupied until the next wave comes in: Starfield, Solar Ash and Lies of P.

Starfield, which is available today after entering early access for users on September 1, is the first game in the update. This massive Bethesda exploration RPG will no doubt offer most users who play it enough material to last until the next wave all by itself. When we reviewed the game, we noted the game’s mind-bending size and how even after completing the review we still had plenty left to explore and find.

Solar Ash is a delightful action-platformer that originally launched in 2021. While it’s not as hefty as the other games in the listing, it will offer several hours of fast-paced gameplay, in contrast to Starfield’s slow-paced exploration. The final game of the wave is the day one launch Lies of P. This Belle Epoque-inspired soulslike tells a modified Pinocchio tale.

This week, we’re sacrificing more games than we’re adding. The list of games leaving Game Pass on September 15 include: Amazing Cultivation Simulator, Aragami 2, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition, DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace, Fuga: Melodies of Steel, Metal Hellsinger, Sid Meier’s Civilization 6, Tainted Grail: Conquest and Train Sim World 3.