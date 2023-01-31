Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Xbox has announced which games it’s offering to Gold subscribers in February. The two games on offer are For the King and Guts ‘N Goals. As always, both games are also available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

The first game available, starting on February 1, is For the King. The turn-based strategy RPG is a single- and multiplayer title that supports both online and local co-op play. The game also has roguelike elements, with each map and quests procedurally generated. The game will be available through the end of February.

The second title is Guts ‘N Goals, which is available from February 16 through March 15. This soccer-ish game adds an element of randomized chaos to the game. Users can play with different items and on a variety of different fields, and the game throws random “mutators” at them during the game.

As always, Xbox reminds Gold users that they can upgrade to Game Pass Ultimate for a small cost at any time. Last month’s game Autonauts will still be available until February 15.