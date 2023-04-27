Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Xbox revealed today which games are coming to Games with Gold subscribers in May. The two games for the month are Star Wars Episode I Racer and Hoa. The former launches on May 1, while the latter launches on May 16, as is tradition. Meanwhile, last month’s title, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, is available until May 15.

Star Wars Episode I Racer is a racing game based on the podracing sequence from the Star Wars film The Phantom Menace. Naturally, its release on Gold coincides with the traditional Star Wars Day of May the 4th. It’s not the only Star Wars title launching in the same time frame, as EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches just a few days earlier.

Hoa is a slow-paced puzzle-platformer that features hand-painted art. It follows the journey of a fairy returning home, and it has a relaxing vibe. It launched on consoles and PC in 2021, and it debuts for Gold subscribers later in May. As with all mid-month additions, it’s available through the middle of the following month.

Xbox and parent company Microsoft have had a rocky few days — the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority have blocked the latter’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, claiming it would stifle competition in the cloud gaming market. Xbox, on the other hand, shows unimpressive financial results for the last financial quarter.