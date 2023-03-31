Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Xbox announced which games are coming to its Gold subscribers in April. As is tradition, one game is available at the beginning of the month, while the other becomes available about halfway through the month. This month, the two titles are Out of Space: Couch Edition and Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, respectively.

Out of Space is a co-op survival game where users work together to defend their home inside a spaceship from an alien invasion. They’ll have to work together via local co-op to keep their home tidy and comfortable. Co-op titles in the Gold offering are not necessarily common, but they’re always fun when they arrive.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is a puzzle game set in the universe of the British crime drama of the same name. Players control six members of the Shelby family in this top-down adventure, each of whom have different skills to use to overcome various obstacles. Mastermind was also part of Prime Gaming’s February offering. It’s available on Gold starting on April 16 and will remain through May 15.

As usual, last month’s mid-month title is still available — in this case, mystery horror title Lamentum. While Gold subscribers got three games in March, that appears to have been a one-off, as April has only two games on offer in line with tradition.