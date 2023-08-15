We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Xbox announced today it has launched a new enforcement system for user safety. The new system is based around a series of strikes, with each strike being clearly delineated along with the potential consequences of further infringements. This is motivated in part, according to Xbox, by its efforts to offer greater transparency to users.

Each player has eight potential strikes in the new system. For every inappropriate action, they receive one or more strikes depending on the severity of the action. If they reach eight strikes, their account is suspended for one year. Players also have a clear view of their enforcement history, including their strikes, the causes and the penalties. The system rolls out to everyone today with each user starting with zero strikes.

Dave McCarthy, Xbox’s corporate VP of player services, said in the announcement post, “In 2022, fewer than 1% of all players received a temporary suspension, and only 1/3 of those received a second. Our data shows us that players typically stop inappropriate behavior after one enforcement, quickly learning what is and is not acceptable based on the Xbox Community Standards and how to better engage on our platform. The strike system is designed to further empower players to engage positively and appropriately on Xbox and with the community.”

The strike system FAQ notes that strikes stay on a users’ account for six months before expiring. McCarthy and the FAQ both specify that an especially egregious violation of the rules will result in an immediate suspension with no strikes or warnings. As with the previous suspension system, players have the opportunity to appeal strikes, with successful appeals removing the strikes from the account.