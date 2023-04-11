Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Xbox’s PC Game Pass is now available in 40 new countries worldwide starting today. This brings the number of countries covered to 86, nearly doubling the total.

For a limited time, new users can sign up for a special welcome offer — pricing will differ by territory. Additionally, members of Xbox’s Insider Program will receive two months of PC Game Pass for free automatically.

Members in these new territories will receive the same suite of benefits PC Game Pass offers to existing users. These include access Xbox Game Studios releases on day one, Bethesda’s back catalog, an EA Play membership and exclusive content in Riot Games’ titles.

In February 2023, Xbox began testing PC Game Pass in these 40 new countries. Most of these new countries are concentrated in Europe, MENA and Central and South America. The cloud gaming service allows players to access games on less powerful hardware, lowering the upfront cost to play PC games.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

The new territories that can fully access PC Game Pass are:

• Albania

• Algeria

• Bahrain

• Bolivia

• Bosnia and Herzegovina

• Bulgaria

• Costa Rica

• Croatia

• Cyprus

• Ecuador

• Egypt

• El Salvador

• Estonia

• Georgia

• Guatemala

• Honduras

• Iceland

• Kuwait

• Latvia

• Libya

• Liechtenstein

• Lithuania

• Luxembourg

• Malta

• Moldova

• Montenegro

• Morocco

• Nicaragua

• North Macedonia

• Oman

• Panama

• Paraguay

• Peru

• Qatar

• Romania

• Serbia

• Slovenia

• Tunisia

• Ukraine

• Uruguay