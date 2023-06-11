Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Microsoft unveiled its newest flight sim game coming in 2024. Dubbed Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, it has a number of new aircraft like an air ambulance.

Microsoft made the announcement during the Xbox Showcase today. Microsoft also showed as an extra: an ornithopter straight out of the Dune movie series.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

Flight Simulator has seen a revival since Microsoft launched its latest game with cloud-streaming technology in 2020. This one will likely make use of the same technology. The thopter is just in time for the Dune sequel coming this fall.