Microsoft unveiled its newest flight sim game coming in 2024. Dubbed Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, it has a number of new aircraft like an air ambulance.
Microsoft made the announcement during the Xbox Showcase today. Microsoft also showed as an extra: an ornithopter straight out of the Dune movie series.
Flight Simulator has seen a revival since Microsoft launched its latest game with cloud-streaming technology in 2020. This one will likely make use of the same technology. The thopter is just in time for the Dune sequel coming this fall.
