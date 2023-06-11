Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Xbox is adding a new Series S model to its lineup with upgraded storage. Before, fans had to settle with 512GB but starting September 1, fans can purchase a new model with 1TB of storage.

This upgraded Series S model will set fans back $349, $50 more than the current model. Of course, this is still more affordable than the $500 Series X. For comparison, this $349 price point is just shy of the $400 PlayStation 5 digital edition.

Xbox Series S – 1TB available 9/1. Pre-order starts later today. #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/8bhFb5LJfJ — Xbox (@Xbox) June 11, 2023

There’s also fewer color options for the high storage Xbox Series S. Only the carbon black model was announced during launch.

While this will be welcome news to fans who have not yet purchased a Series S, fans who have invested in the hardware will need to find alternative solutions for their storage needs.