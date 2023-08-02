Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Xbox is rolling out a feature to its Insiders today that allow them to stream their gameplay to Discord channels and voice chats. The new feature is currently available for Xbox’s Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings of its Insiders, with plans to roll it out to all users in the near future.

The new streaming function appears to be easy to access — it adds a “Stream your game” option to the Discord voice chat interface. This works with both Discord voice chat room and direct message calls. Users who have Nitro can also select their stream quality. It’s not clear whether users on Xbox can watch the gameplay stream from the voice chat on console itself, or whether it’s only visible to users on PC.

Discord voice chat joined Xbox last year, adding the ability to join voice chats directly from one’s own console. It added a similar integration to PlayStation this year. Now Xbox offers users the ability to stream their gameplay similar to how the app functions on PC. In addition to gameplay, connecting one’s Discord to Xbox displays gamertag and game activity. Players can use Discord’s voice chat for multiplayer games also.