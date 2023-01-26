Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Virtual Tables, which provides virtual venues for fandom, and the XFL today announced a partnership to incorporate the DigiSign product — a new way to do autographs — into the league’s fan engagement offerings.

Through DigiSign, Virtual Tables and the XFL (a minor league football organization) will create a set of exclusive fan events that will allow participants to engage with players and coaches in either a one-on-one or group experience. These meet-and-greet experiences will feature virtual autographs and personalized digital keepsakes with participation from players and coaches from all eight teams.

“As a League, we promised to break down the barriers between fans and players by being forward-thinking and accessible,” said Janet Duch, XFL chief marketing and team business operations officer, in a statement. “DigiSign’s technology will help us connect and interact with our fans while our teams spend the season practicing in the XFL Hub in Arlington.”

“We are excited to announce this partnership with the XFL. The XFL is a brand pushing the boundaries of ‘traditional’ fan engagement and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be creating these unique one-of-a-kind opportunities for their fans,” said Courtney Jeffries, CEO of Virtual Tables, in a statement. “DigiSign gives the players and fans the ability to connect and interact, irrespective of their location, delivering the coveted in-person authentic experience.”

Jeffries added, “The XFL is establishing a new best practice playbook for fan engagement and we are excited to be a part of their 2023 season, creating these fan touch points.”

Organizations have partnered with Virtual Tables to bring DigiSign to fans across more than 30 countries. DigiSign was created with the intention of giving a one-of-a-kind digital collectible and memory that extends beyond the traditional fan experience. Fans can instantly share the collectible on their social channels, showcasing their experience for all to see.

DigiSign a product created by Virtual Tables to allow fans to meet with their favorite athletes on a digital platform where they sign a one-of-a-kind personalized autograph on a digital asset (photo, video, customizable image). That asset can then be shared with their social networks and kept privately.

It isn’t using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) at this juncture, but the roadmap is there for the company to do that in the near future, likely later this year.