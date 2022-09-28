Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

XPLA is expanding its Web3 ecosystem by partnering with Xterio. XPLA is a blockchain mainnet originally built by Com2Us, and it operates as a gaming platform. It also acts as a hub for all types of media content. The mainnet bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3 in the games industry. It builds wallets and explorers as well as providing developers with design and technical support.

Xterio is a FunPlus associate and works as a cross-platform portfolio with a focus on multiplayer games and player ownership. This new partnership is letting Xterio bring its catalog and digital assets to XPLA’s ecosystem for the duration of the agreement.

This partnership is making Xterio one of the first Web2 companies to collaborate with the blockchain hub, and it will assist in the development of the XPLA mainnet. Xterio is providing exclusive games, but it’s also contributing to XPLA’s media content pool. The goal is to turn the blockchain into a center of art, music and decentralized apps.

“Our partnership with Xterio continues the development of XPLA and will bring a new element of entertainment for our users to enjoy,” said Com2Us boss Kyu Lee, in a statement to GamesBeat. “In the true spirit of Web3, our vision for XPLA is to share the ownership and validation control with our partners, helping to drive innovative ideas while providing key infrastructure support for leading global companies.”

XPLA is using this new partnership to leverage a connection with FunPlus. It’s turning XPLA into FunPlus’ exclusive Web3 partner. FunPlus is the developer of some pretty popular mobile games, like State of Survival, King of Avalon and Guns of Glory.

Com2Us is launching its own games

Com2Us isn’t just banking on the FunPlus catalog. It’s launching some of its own titles, including Summoners War: Chronicles, Dear, Ella and many others. Com2Us is migrating these titles from C2X, their original platform, to fully establish XPLA.

Xterio also recently raised $40 million in a funding round led by FunPlus, Makers Fund, FTX Ventures and XPLA. That kind of dosh is definitely going to help out launching games and establishing the XPLA blockchain as a destination.