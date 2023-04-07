Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Gaming lifestyle organization XSET has acquired Queens Gaming Collective to further its goals of promoting inclusivity and diversity in gaming. XSET and Queens are relatively new organizations; both were founded in 2020. Last year, XSET raised $15 million in Series A funding.

Queens Gaming Collective’s mission to promote and provide opportunities to women in games. The organization has 15 women signed as talent including streamers, broadcast hosts, cosplayers, professional athletes, musicians and models.

“As XSET is already a globally recognized gaming lifestyle brand, it’s important that we work alongside those who share our vision of ensuring diversity and inclusion in gaming,” said Greg Selkoe, CEO and cofounder of XSET. “We’re excited to bring them into XSET to work together to create new opportunities, revenue streams, merchandise and anything else to help support The Queens.”

“Being a woman in a male-dominated industry like gaming isn’t easy– there are many challenges that come with it,” added Erin Ashley Simon, XSET’s chief culture officer. “That’s why I’m looking forward to working with this amazing group of women who want to challenge the status quo, think outside of the box, and have fun along the way.”

Adding talent to XSET

In recent months XSET has parted ways with a number of key executives. Notably, cofounder Marco Mereu exited the company in November 2022 to launch M80, a new gaming lifestyle brand. Its former head of social Nate Schanker, followed shortly thereafter. Additionally co-owner and chief experience officer Rob Martin also departed XSET in January. Martin joined the team as a part of XSET’s previous acquisition of talent agency Astoic Management.

XSET has made numerous hires in recent months. These include veteran Hollywood producer David Luce as its chief content officer and Amy Fair Roberts as its director of public relations.

XSET will gain valuable talent, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes through this acquisition. Most notably, Queens Gaming Collective cofounder Justin J. Giangrande, will now serve as XSET’s new head of talent.