Xsolla, a global game commerce company, has acquired Lightstream, Rainmaker, and API.stream from Videndum, the parent company. These toolmakers are helping to change the landscape of content creation and distribution.

These deals underscores Xsolla’s recognition of the value creators bring to the gaming ecosystem and is dedicated to building and strengthening relationships with talent agencies, creators, and their audiences. This is heady stuff for a company that started in 2005 as a payments firm.

Xsolla Partner Network already serves as a one-stop solution for engaging developers and publishers and exploring new revenue and rewards opportunities. With the acquisition of Lightstream, Rainmaker, and API.stream, Xsolla will allow creators to go live within seconds via cloud streaming services, request free keys from game developers, participate in referral programs, create their branded web shops, and sell digital goods for games in Xsolla’s portfolio.

Lightstream is a cloud-based streaming studio that allows creators to produce and share live content easily. By integrating Lightstream’s technology, Xsolla will enable creators to easily initiate live streams with minimal technical requirements, facilitating an efficient and user-friendly streaming experience.

The Rainmaker platform empowers creators to manage and grow their audience while maximizing revenue opportunities. Integrating Rainmaker’s tools into the Xsolla Partner Network will provide creators with a suite of features designed to optimize audience engagement, monetization, and distribution of free keys.

API.stream has engineers who have dedicated themselves to advancing the future of live-streaming production. With years of experience tackling the challenges and possibilities of live cloud-native output, API.stream has unlocked new avenues for creative expression in live streaming.

“Xsolla is committed to supporting creators and providing them with the tools they need to succeed,” said Chris Hewish, ​ CEO of Xsolla, in a statement. “The acquisition of Lightstream, Rainmaker, and API.stream reinforces our dedication to delivering extra value to the gaming community and making the Xsolla Partner Network an all-encompassing solution for developers, publishers, creators, and their audiences.”

Xsolla said current Lightstream users that the platform will continue to operate smoothly with ongoing partnerships with Microsoft, Xbox, Twitch, and Steelseries. The acquisition is aimed at enhancing the user experience and providing additional resources and features.

Recently, Xsolla also added Headless Checkout, a feature that significantly enhances payment customization options for game developers so players don’t have to leave a game’s user interface in order to make a purchase.

Xsolla also said that 40 of the top 100 mobile games have launched their web shops using its platform. This not only signifies a shift in the industry towards multi-platform operations but also confirms the growing influence of specialized commerce solutions in enhancing game features and user experiences. All told, Xsolla has helped 151 games in launching web shops this year alone.

And Xsolla also bought AcceleratXR, a company specializing in in-game server backend technology. That move was geared towards enhancing cross-play and cross-pay functionalities, offering users a unified experience across PC, web, console, mobile, and VR.