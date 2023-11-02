GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Xsolla has a lot of eyeballs on gaming around the world thanks to its video game commerce and payments business. And so it has released some interesting data and analysis on the future of the gaming industry and game development with the launch of “The Xsolla Report: The State of Play.”

With projections indicating a global market worth $211.2 billion by 2025, this report is targeted at game developers and seasoned industry professionals, offering a roadmap for navigating the complex future of gaming. It covers payments, mobile gaming, and product development.

Xsolla is optimistic about fast growth in gaming.

In 2022, the sector witnessed robust transactions amounting to $195 billion, reflecting a remarkable year-on-year growth of 63.2%. Looking forward to 2027, Xsolla’s projections soar to $511.7 billion. Xsolla said that by 2027, 28% of all electronic payments globally will be conducted in real time, highlighting the surge in the digital payments industry.

Gamers are willing to give cloud gaming a try.

The report noted growing interest in cloud gaming, with 34% of gamers demonstrating willingness to spend between $10 and $30 monthly.

Brazil emerged as a significant player in the global digital transaction landscape in 2022, accounting for 15% of all real-time transactions worldwide. With an impressive year-on-year growth rate of 228.9%, Brazil claimed the title of the third fastest-growing real-time payments market on a global scale in 2022.

Brazil is a hot spot in gaming.

Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla, said in a statement, “The Xsolla State of Play Report is more than just an industry summary; it serves as a comprehensive playbook to navigate the intricate elements of the gaming ecosystem. Acknowledging that 2022 was a challenging year for many, we see 2023 as a year of rebound. Our report delves into market trends, technological advancements, and shifts in consumer behavior to equip game developers and industry leaders with the insights they need for a successful turnaround.”

The next edition of the report is scheduled for release in January 2024.