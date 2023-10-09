On the fourth GamesBeat Live Xsolla Update, GB’s own Dean Takahashi welcomed back Chris Hewish, president and interim CEO of Xsolla, to share intel on Xsolla’s latest product lineups, from the seasonally appropriate Headless Checkout, which offers developers free run to create their own UI and UX, to the new Xsolla Mall, for developers and influencers alike, and more.

Headless Checkout

Headless Checkout is the newest addition to Xsolla’s flagship product, PayStation, enabling complete customization to the PayStation user experience. Developers can add assets, create customized receipts and checkout flow. As Hewish explains, this creates a seamless, branded transaction experience no matter what platform the end consumer is on.

“We’re all familiar with going to buy something online or in a game or on a website or an app and you have a window pop up that takes you out of the moment, takes you out of the game and the experience,” Hewish says. “With Headless Checkout, you can customize all of that so to the player, it feels like they’re still in the game. That removes a big friction point and not only creates a better branded experience for the user, it also increases the engagement and the transactions and commerce.”

The tool also offers the ability to optimize checkout UIs with A/B testing, as well as add holiday themes, localize assets to lean into the needs and wants of your player demographic and more.

The Xsolla Mall

The Xsolla Mall is a new online destination for both game developers and influencers that delivers higher engagement and retention rates, increased brand awareness and reduced customer acquisition costs with an increased profit margin. Developers and influencers get a custom branded landing page hosted at the mall, and a direct relationship with their players and audiences, without paying the 30% app platform fee.

Developers can offer shoppers exclusive in-game items, discounts and other premium experiences, as well as perks like cashback, referral and loyalty programs and more, all while gathering player data. It also provides a much larger variety of global payment options, which lets a developer market to a far larger cohort of gamers who might not otherwise be able to purchase an item or experience.

Along with a storefront, developers gain access to the Mall’s 24/7 performance marketing campaigns, a network of influencers who can help engage and monetize new and existing players, as well as collaboration opportunities with payment companies on campaigns and promotions to increase traffic.

“We’ve seen a big lift on the web shop — we expect the same type of lift with the Mall, with that extended reach,” Hewish says. “And then you get the ecommerce power of being able to do bundles and special promotions, limited time offers. It just becomes a very powerful tool that we’re putting into the hands of our developers and our partners so that they can really just expand their businesses and get more reach, better relationships with their players.”

The Mall is part of Xsolla’s expanding marketing and user acquisition strategy. The power of influencer marketing and publishing is growing, and the Mall ENABLES influencers to partner more easily with game developers. Xsolla handles most of the background complexity, from launching campaigns to attribution, payout, and more.

“We really are creating an environment where we can bring the game developers and influencers together and allow them to work together at scale,” he explains. “It really is an important part of reaching the players out there when you’re trying to get your game message out and we want to make sure that we’re providing those tools and products to our partners so that they can really take advantage of it.”

Hard evidence for cross-platform integration

Xsolla also recently shared insights into their partnerships with mobile game studios, revealing that 40 of the top 100 mobile games have launched their Web Shop using Xsolla’s solution, with a total of 151 games overall launching Web Shops this year.

These numbers rewflect the need for cross-platform integration, a connective platform and dependable partners who can aid in expansion to other platforms — all of which is increasingly necessary to achieve success in a crowded gaming industry market. And by utilizing a partner providing cross-platform marketing solutions, instead of creating an in-house payment system, developers can save 30% on operational time.

“This achievement is more than a numbers game,” Hewish explains. “It’s a validation of our relentless focus on providing the most efficient and versatile solutions for mobile game developers. It also underscores the increasing importance of a unified cross-platform strategy, particularly in light of recent privacy changes.”

For more details on these ventures, plus some cheeky hints at future acquisitions and partnerships, don’t miss the whole conversation.

VB Lab Insights content is created in collaboration with a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.