YouTube has always been destination for gaming content, and this year is no different as the two of the top ten videos involving gaming. However, the top video of the year is a somber yet beautiful story about a gaming creator’s farewell.

Gaming creators are represented across the Top Creators and Breakout Creators lists — with the tribute video to creator Technoblade, “so long nerds” taking the No. 1 trending video of 2022. I tell ya. It was hard to watch.

Dream’s Face Reveal ranked third on the list. Dream’s face reveal, “hi, I’m Dream” actually set a record as the most-viewed face reveal on YouTube. Additionally, gaming creator CoryxKenshin is listed as No. 9 on the Top Creators list of 2022 and Minecraft creator dayta is No. 7 on the Breakout Creators of 2022 list.

Looking back on 2022, this was another banner year for YouTube Gaming that saw new streamers join YouTube exclusively, updated product offerings (Gifted Memberships, Live Redirect, Clips to Shorts, plus more), and a major celebration of all things gaming with the interactive “YouTube: Game On” event.

Also on the trends front this year, YouTube broke down the Speedrunning trend in this year’s “A YouTube Speedrun Of Speedruns” data video, while popular 2022 game Elden Ring had one of the biggest launches in YouTube history, garnering 3.4 billion video views in the first 60 days of the game’s release.

Next year, with YouTube’s new global head of gaming Leo Olebe at the helm, YouTube Gaming is looking to grow the gaming ecosystem on the global platform while serving the needs and celebrating the YouTube Gaming community of creators, fans and partners.

U.S. trending videos

Technoblade: so long nerds. The top video of the year earned 87 million views, but it’s a tragic story about a Minecraft creator.

Guardian News: Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb

Dream: hi, I’m Dream. A creator reveals himself for the first time.

NFL: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show

MrBeast: I Built Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory!

Mark Rober: Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback

Jaiden Animations: Being Not Straight

Kane Pixels: The Backrooms (Found Footage)

The Try Guys: what happened.

First We Feast: Millie Bobby Brown Needs a Milkshake

Ratings are based on in-country views of videos uploaded in 2022, excluding Shorts, music videos, trailers, and children’s videos. One video per creator. Source: Google data, 2022.

U.S. top creators

YouTube’s top moments in 2022.

MrBeast (114M subs)

NichLmao (18.7M subs)

Airrack (10.7M subs)

Ryan Trahan (11.1M subs)

Isaiah Photo (8M subs)

Brent Rivera (22.3M subs)

Dan Rhodes (18.8M subs)

Luke Davidson (9.31M subs)

CoryxKenshin (15M subs)

Ian Boggs (8.07M subs)

Based on in-country subscribers gained in 2022, excluding artists, brands, media companies, and children’s content. One channel per creator. Source: Google data, 2022.

Breakout creators

YouTube has posted its top videos, creators, and up-and-comers.

NichLmao (18.7 subs)

Airrack (10.7M subs)

Jooj Natu ENG (6.03M subs)

Shangerdanger (4.03M subs)

David The Baker (2.47M subs)

Kat (5.2M subs)

Dayta (4.39M subs)

Devin Caherly Shorts (3.61M subs)

MDMotivator (4.17M subs)

Charles Brockman III (TheOnly CB3) (2.41M subs)

Based on in-country subscribers gained in 2022, excluding artists, brands, media companies, and children’s content. Only channels with +200% YoY growth in 2021 compared to subs gained in 2021 (tripling in size). One channel per creator. Source: Google data, 2022.