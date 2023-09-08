We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Peter Relan, the founder of the YouWeb incubator, has unveiled the latest addition to his incubator portfolio, YouWeb IV, which will address climate change and carbon management.

The incubator aims to support and accelerate the progress of early-stage companies in the field of carbon management, with a particular focus on technologies and solutions related to climate change.

YouWeb IV has already made strategic investments in promising startups that are actively working on carbon management initiatives. Among the companies in the portfolio are Equatic, Heirloom, and CarbonBuilt. Equatic focuses on ocean-based carbon dioxide capture and mineralization, providing measurable and verifiable solutions.

Heirloom recently announced its partnership with the DAC Hub initiative, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), while CarbonBuilt specializes in low-carbon concrete and embodied carbon dioxide reduction. These companies have either been working through public-private partnerships or expect to collaborate with the Department of Energy and the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) in the future.

Event VB Transform 2023 On-Demand Did you miss a session from VB Transform 2023? Register to access the on-demand library for all of our featured sessions. Register Now

The YouWeb incubator has a successful track record of investing in companies at technological inflection points, such as smartphones, social platforms, and generative AI. With YouWeb IV, the focus shifts to the critical area of climate change and carbon management, recognizing the urgency and significance of these challenges. The incubator aims to support startups that are developing advanced carbon management technologies and accelerate their progress through funding and resources.

“YouWeb IV is doing both incubation of advanced carbon management technologies, and acceleration through funding of companies such as Equatic and CarbonBuilt, both of which have been spun out of UCLA’s Institute of Carbon Management, where I recently joined the advisory board.” said Relan, in a statement. “We are excited to be working with UCLA’s ICM, as well as ASU in the US, as well as some of the best founders and technologists in Carbon Management and Direct Air Capture, including Octavia, which is harnessing GeoThermal energy for Direct Air Capture and Sequestration in Kenya.”

He also highlighted Octavia, a company within the portfolio that harnesses geothermal energy for Direct Air Capture and Sequestration in Kenya.

Among the startups being incubated by YouWeb IV are DACLab, which focuses on advanced Direct Air Capture technology, Polar Defense, specializing in carbon dioxide utilization and sequestration, Optivolt, developing next-generation solar technology that functions even in shaded areas, and Sykom, a science communications company dedicated to effectively communicating the urgency of climate change to all stakeholders.

The launch of YouWeb IV demonstrates YouWeb Incubator’s commitment to driving innovation and progress in the field of carbon management. By supporting early-stage companies and fostering collaboration with leading academic institutions and government initiatives, YouWeb IV aims to make a significant impact in the fight against climate change.