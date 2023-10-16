GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Zeedz.io has announced the global launch of its play-for-purpose game, Zeedz, available on both Android and iOS app stores worldwide.

The company has raised $1 million in a seed round led by the panelists of Germany’s Shark Tank equivalent, Die Höhle der Löwen, including entrepreneurs Carsten Maschmeyer, Tillman Schulz and Dagmar Wöhrl.

This makes Zeedz.io the first startup in the show’s history to receive unanimous funding from all five celebrity judges. The funding will be utilized to scale and market the game to a global audience, raising widespread awareness about climate change.

The founders include Sven Junglas, CEO; Benjamin Ebner, head of education and research and development; and Lukas Motsch, COO.

Event GamesBeat Next 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 23-24. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Learn More

Zeedz cofounders.

Zeedz.io aims to create immersive gameplay experiences that not only entertain but also generate real-world climate protection and awareness. Zeedz, their inaugural game, allows players to combat global carbon emissions by collecting plant-inspired creatures called Zeedles.

The innovative aspect of the game lies in its integration of in-game challenges with real-world weather phenomena and educational content, fostering a deeper understanding of climate change.

When starting the game, players plant their Zeedle on a real-world map, connecting the gameplay experience with current environmental factors. Different Zeedles require specific weather conditions, encouraging players to utilize in-game educational resources to learn about climate zones and gain actionable tips for reducing emissions.

As Zeedles hatch and grow, they evolve based on real-time weather and user care, enabling players to witness the direct impact of weather on their creatures. Additionally, players can lead their Zeedles into battle against enemies sent by the Evil Lord CO the 2nd, further engaging them in the fight against climate change.

Zeedz lets players pick locations where they can grow their Zeedles in the world.

Zeedz will be available for free download on Android and iOS app stores starting today. For players interested in a more exclusive experience, an NFT (non-fungible token) version of Zeedz is also available. The onboarding process for acquiring Zeedle NFTs allows players to easily purchase them using PayPal or a credit card through a standard ecommerce checkout, eliminating the need for a separate digital wallet.

In addition to the digital game, Zeedz offers physical trading cards for pre-order, catering to younger enthusiasts and bringing the magical world of Zeedz into the analog realm. These trading cards provide an interactive and tactile experience for players, further deepening their connection to the game.

There are tons of Zeedz characters.

What sets Zeedz apart is its interesting in making an impact in fighting climate change. The financial contributions generated by players are allocated to specifically defined, evaluated, and audited non-profit projects focused on reducing global carbon dioxide emissions. Ten percent of the company’s earnings and 50% of all marketplace profits are dedicated to funding green projects worldwide in collaboration with Zeedz’s sustainability partner, The Gold Standard.

Maschmeyer, a panel member of Die Höhle der Löwen, said in a statement, “Zeedz is revolutionizing the gaming industry for a good cause. It is the first game of its kind to generate financial contributions for non-profit organizations and has a clear intent on raising awareness of global warming. It combines in-game challenges with real-world weather phenomena. That immediately excited us judges.”