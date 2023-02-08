Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Today’s Nintendo Direct gave fans another sneak peek at Link’s next outing in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Breaking from recent series tradition of multiple delays, Nintendo is still planning to launch the title on May 12.

The trailer for Nintendo’s highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild gave fans preview of the game’s antagonist — or at least his voice. Perirenal series antagonist Ganondorf is widely speculated to be the villain of the title, but Nintendo has not yet confirmed this.

Additionally, Link is getting a whole new set of vehicles to traverse Hyrule — including a hot air balloon, a car and a hoverboard that would make Marty McFly jealous.

Breath of the Wild was considered a major breath of fresh air for the ‘Zelda formula.’ While BotW largely eschewed the classic puzzle filled dungeons that were the centerpieces of previous entries. Instead, the world itself was the puzzle to solve. Tears of the Kingdom will likely follow in its predecessor’s footsteps with more emphasis on combat than dungeon-style puzzle solving.

Nintendo also revealed details on the game’s collector’s edition and a new Amiibo featuring Tears of the Kingdom’s Link.

This trailer only raises fans’ expectations, despite the overwhelming excitement for the game. Tears of the Kingdom took won Most Anticipated Game at this year’s Game Awards.