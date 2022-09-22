Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Blockchain company Zilliqa is announcing the launch of its Web3 based console. Featuring first party games from Zilliqa, a Web3 wallet, and mining utilities, the console is designed for the crypto-minded. The overall goal of the device is to enable players to play games while mining Zil tokens.

Zilliqa hopes to increase onboarding of their platform with the inclusion of a Web3 wallet and a gaming hub. The gaming hub brings crypto apps and games together in one place. Players can also earn rewards or buy and sell in the marketplace.

The ports on offer for the Zilliqa console.

“Upon announcing our first game at Gamescom, we had a great response from the gaming community, and we’re excited to say that it was just the beginning,” says Valentin Cobelea, head of gaming technology at Zilliqa. “Zilliqa’s hardware console and gaming hub will allow non-crypto natives to earn money while playing fun games without the complexity of managing the crypto they earn. We will launch the console and gaming hub early next year with two Zilliqa games, followed by more games from a variety of creators. With the backing of Zilliqa’s large crypto community and the easy-to-use infrastructure, we have no doubt that we can become the Steam equivalent for Web3 games.”

In October, the gaming hub enters into early access beta testing. The consoles should be available for pre-order in Q1 2023.