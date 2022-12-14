Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Zynga and its subsidiary NaturalMotion have partnered to launch a new virtual platform called Access All Areas. The web-based virtual studio is intended to promote diversity and inclusion in gaming. It’s designed to help parents, children and educators learn how games are made.

Access All Areas allows users to take a virtual tour “behind the scenes” of a game development studio. Visitors learn how games are created and what skills studios require. They can also follow the timeline of a game in development, up until launch. Access All Areas features a 360-degree interactive virtual environment, career resources, educational tools and community support.

Kerrie Neale, co-founder of Access All Areas and senior director of analytics at NaturalMotion, said in a statement, “We built Access All Areas in conjunction with partners and experts to increase awareness about gaming careers and to broaden access for everyone, especially young creative minds from different backgrounds. Today’s launch is the result of passionate work by our teams to deliver an innovative digital space that educates students on all aspects of gaming, from transforming a game from idea to product to discovering various pathways into a gaming career. We welcome everyone to explore and experience the diverse talent pool that goes into creating amazing games.”

Zynga funded Access All Areas with its social impact fund. The company created the fund in 2020 to invest in charitable and educational endeavors promoting diversity and inclusion. Access All Areas is currently available for anyone to use.