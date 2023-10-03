GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Zynga‘s Socialpoint Studio has launched its latest mobile game Top Troops with a merge-and-battle mechanic.

The medieval fantasy-themed mobile game combines elements of mobile strategy, role-playing game, and merge mechanics, offering players an immersive experience of combat and conquest.

Top Troops immerses players into the vibrant Kingdom of King’s Bay, where two feuding brothers lead their squads into epic battles between good and evil. The game challenges players to merge and strategically deploy their troops to achieve victory. Take-Two, the owner of Zynga, bought Socialpoint in 2017 for $250 million.

Combat in Socialpoint’s Top Troops.

With a wide array of unit types, such as Ninja Moles and Imperial Elves, players can level up and combine their troops to form powerful armies. Every decision made by players will shape the destiny of their conquests.

“Top Troops is a bold new step into the merge-and-battle genre that combines the best of both worlds with strategic gameplay,” said Akshay Bharadwaj, head of Socialpoint, in a statement. “We invite players to unleash their inner commander by building powerful empires and leading assassins, necromancer rats, and mermen into combat. With its innovative gameplay and colorful universe, Top Troops is sure to appeal to fans who want the fun and excitement of tactical conquests.”

A character in Top Troops

“From the early days of our collaboration with Socialpoint to today’s launch, we are thrilled to finally bring Top Troops to life,” said Yaron Leyvand, executive vice president of games at Zynga, in a statement. “Top Troops is Socialpoint’s first worldwide launch under the Zynga label following our 2022 combination with Take-Two Interactive.”

Leyvand added, “Combining Zynga’s expertise and resources with Socialpoint’s success in mobile development and live operations, Top Troops will help to usher in a new phase of growth for our partner studio. This is just the beginning of what’s possible when you bring together the best minds from both teams to create a dynamic and vibrant game.”

Game features

Merging your forces in Top Troops.

Build your army: Merge and level-up troops to grow and upgrade units.

Dominate your enemy: Lead your army into epic battles where strategy and power determine success.

Save the kingdom: Reclaim lost lands, train troops, and gather resources for further expansion.

Strategize for victory: Master deck building strategies to create the strongest army to overcome diverse foes.

Game modes: Engage in campaign and player vs. player battles.

Top Troops is now available for players worldwide.