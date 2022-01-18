GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit

BUILDING THE WORLD’S GAMING COMMUNITY

Each month, 900M+ people engage with games on Facebook. This gives developers, publishers, and marketers more ways to grow their games throughout Facebook Gaming’s community and ecosystem.

This enables them to:

· Reach new players around the world

· Drive discovery of new games

· Increase engagement from existing players

· Re-engage lapsed players

Build, grow and monetize your games on Facebook, where millions of gamers play, watch and connect, every day.

To learn more, visit our website.