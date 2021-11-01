GamesBeat Enjin Profile

Enjin is the leading ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), offering a comprehensive product suite for creating, trading, distributing, and integrating NFTs into virtual worlds. As a scalable, affordable platform, Enjin’s tech has seen wide application in blockchain games, apps, rewards programs, and marketing campaigns. Enjin currently works with over 70 game and app developers through its official Adopter Program, from open-world RPGs and TCGs, to augmented reality apps and Minecraft servers. To date, over 1 billion Enjin-powered blockchain assets have already been created.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE
Learn more about Enjin!
Schedule a meeting with Enjin
Products
Efinity: Next-Generation Blockchain for NFTs
Efinity is a next-gen blockchain built specifically for NFTs. It will support tokens from any project or network, serving as a cross-chain highway to connect the metaverse. Read more.
Enjin Wallet: Explore the Metaverse with Your Phone
The Enjin Wallet is your portal to the metaverse. It’s a mobile app that links seamlessly to blockchain games and marketplaces, so players can use and trade their NFTs. Read more.
Enjin Platform: Build NFT Games & Apps
Enjin’s Platform API and SDKs make it easy to add blockchain to your game, using your favorite coding languages and tools. The Beam feature enables rapid distribution of NFTs via QR code. Read more