GamesBeat Gala Games Profile

At Gala Games, we created a platform that gives back to the players, empowering and uplifting them while renewing their senses of freedom and play. We combine a wealth of mainstream professional gaming experience with cutting-edge blockchain technology to deliver the most compelling and rewarding gaming experiences imaginable. From Town Star, our flagship farming game of town and city building, to Mirandus, the epic MMORPG, to the PVP arena brawler Spider Tanks and beyond, our games provide play-to-earn reward economies and true ownership without sacrificing incredible gameplay.

VISIT OUR WEBSITE

Learn more about Gala Games!

Schedule a meeting with Gala Games