GamesBeat Griffin Profile

Griffin Gaming Partners is a venture capital firm singularly focused on the gaming industry. Griffin invests in startups of all stages and provides an unmatched combination of operational, advisory, and growth strategy expertise. The firm was founded by Phil Sanderson, Peter Levin and Nick Tuosto in 2019.

Efinity: Next-Generation Blockchain for NFTs Efinity is a next-gen blockchain built specifically for NFTs. It will support tokens from any project or network, serving as a cross-chain highway to connect the metaverse. Read more.

Enjin Wallet: Explore the Metaverse with Your Phone The Enjin Wallet is your portal to the metaverse. It’s a mobile app that links seamlessly to blockchain games and marketplaces, so players can use and trade their NFTs. Read more.