GamesBeat into the Metaverse Admix Profile

Admix is the hypergrowth technology company guiding brands into gaming and the metaverse. We pioneered In-Play, the tools to power the creator economy through non-intrusive product placements for all forms of digital content. Admix is a major investor in and developer of digital real estate, as well as a creator of captivating metaverse experiences. Founded in 2018 by Samuel Huber and Joe Bachle-Morris, Admix has raised $37 million in funding and works with over 300 gaming and virtual-world experiences such as Somnium Space, as well as 500+ advertisers such as Calvin Klein and McDonalds.

