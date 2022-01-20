Gamesbeat into the metaverse Forte Profile

Enjin is the leading ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), offering a comprehensive product suite for creating, trading, distributing, and integrating NFTs into virtual worlds. As a scalable, affordable platform, Enjin’s Forte is building economic technology for games. Its end-to-end platform enables the emergence of community economics, a system where the interests of game developers and players are aligned, leading to healthier, sustainable game communities. The team is composed of longtime industry members (Unity, ngmoco, Riot Games, Electronic Arts, Sony, and Rockstar Games, among others), and is currently working with over 40+ acclaimed game developers from across the industry to reimagine the economics of games.
Join our session
Title: How Blockchain Gaming Will Go Mainstream
Description:
Investment into blockchain games has been immense. But to critics, questions remain as to whether this new frontier of gaming can truly become an industry stalwart. In this session, leaders from blockchain, investment, and gaming will discuss why so much money is flowing into blockchain games. You’ll learn what it takes to build titles that are immersive, fun, and capable of supporting sustainable economies that provide real value in-game and out. How companies should approach NFTs, interoperability, and the greater blockchain ecosystem. And, of course, what paths blockchain games could take to enter the mainstream.