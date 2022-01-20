GamesBeat into the Metaverse profile ESA

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) serves as the voice and advocate for the U.S. video game industry. Its members are the innovators, creators, publishers, and business leaders that are reimagining entertainment and transforming how we interact, learn, connect, and play. The ESA works to expand and protect the dynamic marketplace for video games through innovative and engaging initiatives that showcase the positive impact of video games on people, culture, and the economy.
2021 Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry
2021 Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry reveals a lot about today’s video game players.
In the last year during the global pandemic, people from all walks of life reached for video games to find joy, connection and a sense of belonging. Games are a source of entertainment and comfort for millions of people across the country. This year’s report shows video games transcend age, race, gender, platform and political party. Read on to learn more about the United States of Play.
