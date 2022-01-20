GamesBeat into the Metaverse Profile Spectrum Labs

Spectrum harnesses the power of data, AI, and community to rebuild trust in the Internet, making it a safer, more valuable place for businesses, consumers, and societies. Spectrum Lab’s AI-based Trust & Safety platform identifies 40+ toxic behaviors across all languages, text, and voice, enabling Trust & Safety teams to collapse content moderation costs by 50% and increase detection of brand-destroying behaviors by 10x.
To learn more about Spectrum labs, visit our website.
Meet Tiffany Xingyu Wang
Tiffany Xingyu Wang is the Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer at
Spectrum Labs, a contextual AI platform set to build a safer internet and
keeping over 1 billion users safe online. She also co-founded Oasis
Consortium, a non-profit organization that launched the first comprehensive
User Safety Standards for web3.0. She sits on the Digital Safety Coalition
committee at the World Economic Forum.
Tiffany Xingyu is a keynote speaker and expert at the intersection of AI and
Trust & Safety. She has been featured and published in TIME, Harvard
Business Review, Forbes, Protocol, Digiday, and Venturebeat, to name a few.
She also hosts the Brand Safety Exchange podcast, a destination for digital
user safety thought leaders.
Tiffany Xingyu is an advisor and investor in blockchain and quantum
computing companies. She is a venture partner at Tribe, a Singapore
government-backed blockchain accelerator. She holds two USPTO patents in
machine learning applications on marketing.
Previously, she led the AI product development of the Data Management
Platform at Salesforce.com. Before turning into a tech enterprise leader, she
was an award-winning investor across Africa, Asia, and Europe. Her
accolades include the Thomson Reuters PFI Awards 2012 and 2014 and the
Malaysian Greentech Award. She also advised Southeast Asian governments
on investment policies. The global connections and perspectives allow her to
build inclusive and diverse teams and cultures now at Oasis Consortium and
Spectrum Labs.