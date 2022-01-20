GamesBeat into the Metaverse Profile Spectrum Labs

Tiffany Xingyu Wang is the Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer at

Spectrum Labs, a contextual AI platform set to build a safer internet and

keeping over 1 billion users safe online. She also co-founded Oasis

Consortium, a non-profit organization that launched the first comprehensive

User Safety Standards for web3.0. She sits on the Digital Safety Coalition

committee at the World Economic Forum.

Tiffany Xingyu is a keynote speaker and expert at the intersection of AI and

Trust & Safety. She has been featured and published in TIME, Harvard

Business Review, Forbes, Protocol, Digiday, and Venturebeat, to name a few.

She also hosts the Brand Safety Exchange podcast, a destination for digital

user safety thought leaders.

Tiffany Xingyu is an advisor and investor in blockchain and quantum

computing companies. She is a venture partner at Tribe, a Singapore

government-backed blockchain accelerator. She holds two USPTO patents in

machine learning applications on marketing.

Previously, she led the AI product development of the Data Management

Platform at Salesforce.com. Before turning into a tech enterprise leader, she

was an award-winning investor across Africa, Asia, and Europe. Her

accolades include the Thomson Reuters PFI Awards 2012 and 2014 and the

Malaysian Greentech Award. She also advised Southeast Asian governments

on investment policies. The global connections and perspectives allow her to

build inclusive and diverse teams and cultures now at Oasis Consortium and

Spectrum Labs.