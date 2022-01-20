Gamesbeat into the metaverse profile Upland

Upland is the leading blockchain metaverse based on the real world that brings together the thrill of earning NFTs and digital property holding fiat value with the enjoyment of game exploration and meeting fellow players. Backed by the highly-sustainable EOS blockchain, Upland has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech due to the platform’s community-based commerce where players and businesses define gaming, earning, and connecting. Available on iOS, Android, and browsers, Upland captures the potential of Web 3.0 technology where virtual properties – based on real-world addresses and historic landmarks – become gamified hubs of activity that mesh digital communities with the real world.

