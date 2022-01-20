GamesBeat Into the Metaverse Scuti Profile

Scuti™ is an interoperable new player rewards marketplace connecting video games, the real world, and the metaverse. Scuti provides one universal reward and exchange system and a singular player persona across all.

Scuti fixes monetization for all games, through a mutually beneficial platform for players, brands, and game developers. For the first time, gamers can discover new offers and products, shopping directly from inside the main menu of any video game, allowing game makers an innovative and more effective way to engage, retain, and monetize.

Led by a team of gaming industry veterans, Scuti has already partnered with dozens of brands and video game developers since its fall 2021 launch. Today, 1 in 5 daily active players are revisiting Scuti from their games. Scuti customizes gCommerce and metaCommerce experiences for each game.

