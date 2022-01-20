Gamesbeat into the metaverse Theta Network profile

Theta Network is the leading media and entertainment focused blockchain, powering a suite of decentralized products enabling the media space. Theta p2p video relaying and the Theta Video API allow users to share their bandwidth to relay video on any PC, mobile, Smart TV or IoT device. Users earn crypto rewards for their contributions, while the enterprises they support are able to drive incremental revenues and reduce their content delivery CDN costs. Most recently, Theta launched the ThetaDrop NFT marketplace in partnership with the World Poker Tour and Katy Perry aiming to disrupt the digital collectibles industry. Theta’s enterprise validator and governance council is led by global leaders including Google, Samsung, Sony, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Binance, and Blockchain Ventures. Popular video platforms integrated with Theta infrastructure include CONtv Anime, World Poker Tour, Cinedigm, GameTalkTalk, MovieBloc, Ultra, and GFUEL.
Products
Next-generation video streaming platform.
Theta.tv is fully integrated with Theta p2p video relaying, letting users earn TFUEL tokens for watching and sharing videos with their nearby peers. Learn more.
Fast, cheap, green and powered by the Theta Network.
ThetaDrop is disrupting the digital collectibles space alongside partners like Katy Perry and World Poker Tour, and innovating with NFTs that provide real-world utility, exclusive event access and interactive fan experiences. Learn more.
Distributed video relay and CPU.
Theta’s distributed network of more than 100,000 global community-run Edge Nodes allows users to contribute excess bandwidth and CPU, earning tokens as payment for their services Learn more