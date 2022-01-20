Gamesbeat into the metaverse Theta Network profile

Theta Network is the leading media and entertainment focused blockchain, powering a suite of decentralized products enabling the media space. Theta p2p video relaying and the Theta Video API allow users to share their bandwidth to relay video on any PC, mobile, Smart TV or IoT device. Users earn crypto rewards for their contributions, while the enterprises they support are able to drive incremental revenues and reduce their content delivery CDN costs. Most recently, Theta launched the ThetaDrop NFT marketplace in partnership with the World Poker Tour and Katy Perry aiming to disrupt the digital collectibles industry. Theta’s enterprise validator and governance council is led by global leaders including Google, Samsung, Sony, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Binance, and Blockchain Ventures. Popular video platforms integrated with Theta infrastructure include CONtv Anime, World Poker Tour, Cinedigm, GameTalkTalk, MovieBloc, Ultra, and GFUEL.

