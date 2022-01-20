GamesBeat into the Metaverse Xsolla Profile

Xsolla is the world’s leading video game commerce company, with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the games industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes to promote and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in mobile game commerce, Xsolla continues to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization so their partners can grow audience, engagement, and revenue. With offices worldwide, Xsolla currently works with major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more. For additional information, please visit xsolla.com.

