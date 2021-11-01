GamesBeat OP Games Profile

Enjin is the leading ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), offering a comprehensive product suite for creating, trading, distributing, and integrating NFTs into virtual worlds. As a scalable, affordable platform, Enjin’s tech has seen wide application in blockchain games, apps, rewards programs, and marketing campaigns. Enjin currently works with over 70 game and app developers through its official Adopter Program, from open-world RPGs and TCGs, to augmented reality apps and Minecraft servers. To date, over 1 billion Enjin-powered blockchain assets have already been created.

