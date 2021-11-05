GamesBeat Profile Samsung Next

Samsung Next invests in the boldest and most ambitious founders. Our team focuses broadly on the technology areas of AI, blockchain, fintech, healthtech, infrastructure, and mediatech, but invests opportunistically in founders.
Why we invested in Overwolf
Samsung Next is particularly keen on supporting companies that are decentralizing and democratizing their industry sectors. We are especially interested in entrepreneurs working at the intersection of gaming and the creator economy, and who have a passion for enhancing games and videos. Read more.