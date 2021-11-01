GamesBeat Singtel Profile

Singtel is Asia’s leading communications technology group, providing a portfolio of services from next-generation communication, technology services to infotainment to both consumers and businesses. For consumers, Singtel delivers a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband and TV. For businesses, Singtel offers a complementary array of workforce mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, 5G, IoT analytics and cyber-security capabilities. The Group has presence in Asia, Australia and Africa and reaches over 710 million mobile customers in 21 countries. Its infrastructure and technology services for businesses span 21 countries, with more than 428 direct points of presence in 362 cities
Products
Efinity: Next-Generation Blockchain for NFTs
Efinity is a next-gen blockchain built specifically for NFTs. It will support tokens from any project or network, serving as a cross-chain highway to connect the metaverse. Read more.
Enjin Wallet: Explore the Metaverse with Your Phone
The Enjin Wallet is your portal to the metaverse. It’s a mobile app that links seamlessly to blockchain games and marketplaces, so players can use and trade their NFTs. Read more.
Enjin Platform: Build NFT Games & Apps
Enjin’s Platform API and SDKs make it easy to add blockchain to your game, using your favorite coding languages and tools. The Beam feature enables rapid distribution of NFTs via QR code. Read more