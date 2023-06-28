GamesBeat Special Issue — Gaming communities: Making connections and fighting toxicity





Gaming communities exist everywhere. For online titles, you’ll find them in the game themselves. But they also exist on social platforms like Discord, in both official and unofficial channels. Engaging with these communities is key for today’s developers and publishers.

That can prove a difficult task. How do you effectively connect with a game’s community without sounding out of touch, insensitive or too corporate? How do you deal with toxic users and comments? What tools can help studios better connect with their players?



This special issue is dedicated to these topics. We’re looking into the ways that modern companies are communicating with their players while battling toxicity, and we’re hopeful that we can help others build better bridges between game makers and consumers.

— Mike Minotti

Managing Editor