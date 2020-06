Our GamesBeat Summit 2020 has come and gone, and we learned a great deal about the state of the game industry — and its possible future during the coronavirus pandemic. We learned about how games are stepping into the gap to keep us all sane at home … and how developers and publishers are dealing with this new reality. How effective writers’ rooms work. Where virtual reality may take us. The importance of dealing with our mental health — at work and play.

Sign up for free to view all videos