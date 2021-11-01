GamesBeat Worldwide Asset Exchange (WAX) Profile

The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), aka the King of NFTs, is the world’s #1 blockchain, as measured by number of users and transactions, according to Dappradar.com. WAX’s mission is to bring NFTs to the mass market in the safest, most secure, environmentally friendly, and easy-to-use marketplace in the world. WAX is also the leading entertainment NFT network — in 2018, WAX introduced vIRLs®, giving consumer product companies the ability to directly link NFTs to physical consumer products. Co-founded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital collectables including Mattel’s Hot Wheels, Hasbro Power Rangers, Major League Baseball (via Topps MLB collectables), Funko Digital POP!, Capcom’s “Street Fighter,” and world-renowned entertainers Deadmau5 and Weezer.
WAX is the environmentally friendly blockchain
WAX uses no more energy to process transactions than traditional eCommerce or game servers and is the first certified carbon neutral blockchain. More
An overview of P2E gaming on WAX
WAX is the #1 blockchain for games processing 3/4 of all game related transactions across all blockchains. With the highest real world operation proven transaction volume capacity, low transaction fees including no fees for minting and gifting, and certified carbon neutral, it is the leading blockchain for play and earn games. Read more.