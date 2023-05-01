Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Our session will include Shlomi Aizenberg, chief operating officer at Playtika; Chris Plummer, senior vice president and co-head of mobile for Activision; and Lisa Anderson, executive vice president at Jam City. And Jordan Fragen, GamesBeat writer, will moderate the panel.

Plummer led the launch and live operations teams for the smash hit, mobile first-person shooter, Call of Duty: Mobile, which has surpassed more than 650 million downloads since its release and earned the No. 1 grossing app in over 50 regions, including the U.S. He is currently focused on the creation and worldwide release for Activision’s next blockbuster mobile hit, Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile, which is being developed internally across several Activision studios.

Lisa Anderson, EVP of Jam City, will speak on mobile gaming at GamesBeat Summit 2023.

Anderson oversees mobile game development across all of Jam City’s gaming genres including puzzle, narrative, casual casino and RPG. She is in charge of a multi-billion dollar portfolio of studio titles including Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, Disney Emoji Blitz, Cookie Jam, Jurassic World Alive, and many others.

Anderson joined Jam City in 2018 and led the company’s Burbank and Los Angeles studios where she built powerhouse teams responsible for one of Jam City’s most successful titles, Disney Emoji Blitz. Prior to joining Jam City Lisa spent 18 years at Disney and most recently was vice president, Disney and Pixar Games at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. While there she was responsible for global game development across both internal and externally developed titles.

The session is being sponsored by Facebook Gaming. Mobile gaming has exploded in popularity over the past decade, with billions of people playing games on smartphones and tablets. But the market continues to change as gamer behaviors continue to change in the post-pandemic era. Mobile marketing continues to evolve, and the ecosystem is still in flux with acquisitions and new startups. We’ve got seasoned veterans to talk about these trends and more at the summit.

Shlomi Aizenberg, COO of Playtika, will speak at our GamesBeat Summit 2023 event.

In this role at Playtika, Aizenberg oversees the organizational aspect of the business including people, technology and Operations. Previously, he served as the general manager of the Bingo Blitz business unit, managing the strategy, tactics and continued development of the game during a period of rapid growth.

Prior to joining Playtika, Aizenberg served as Vice President of Marketing and SaaS Strategy of easy2comply, and Vice President of Marketing at Give2gether.com.

We’ll target the session at our high-end audience including game developers, publishers, analysts, industry experts, marketers, and more.

Our theme for the 15th-annual event is The Next Level. Over the years, we built GamesBeat Summit into THE event to meet the gaming thought leaders. Whatever the latest gaming trend is, whether it’s at the core of the industry or on its edge, we expose you to the best thinkers — and let you draw your conclusions about what could disrupt gaming next.

Facebook Gaming is also sponsoring another big event at the summit. On May 23, we will hold our first-ever Diversity in Gaming breakfast. That breakfast will include a panel with Sheloman Byrd, COO of Streamline Studios; Latoya Peterson, cofounder and CXO and director for culture at Glow Up Games; the session will also feature two unannounced speakers. It will focus on finding diverse talent for gaming and metaverse projects.