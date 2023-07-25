Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

House of Blueberry, the digital fashion brand, has teamed up with Paramount Consumer Products to launch a Roblox collection of digital wearables inspired by film Clueless.

The collection will be available on Roblox through a pop-up store within the House of Blueberry

Experience.

The House of Blueberry x Clueless collection is inspired by the classic outfits that Cher, Dionne, and Tai wore in Paramount Pictures’ 1995 hit film. The initial 15-piece collection includes such iconic looks as Cher’s yellow plaid outfit, red dress, and boa.

“As a big Clueless fan myself, it’s been so fun to lead the design process for this partnership,” said Ashley Hopkins, chief creative officer at House of Blueberry, in a statement. “I think the collection will really resonate with our Roblox community, since the classic looks from the movie fall into the Y2K theme that our users love virtually and in real life.”

Players will be able to shop through the collection in an immersive 3D popup store inspired by Clueless, which features an interactive showroom based on Cher’s closet. The Clueless x House of Blueberry collection will be available for purchase starting today in the Roblox marketplace and House of Blueberry experience.

House of Blueberry is a metaverse fashion brand with over 20 million digital assets sold across platforms such as Roblox, The Sims, and Zepeto. The company has grown to a community of almost half a million.