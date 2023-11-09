GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

It looks like Ubisoft’s love for blockchain games is immutable. Immutable said it has partnered with Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab to create frictionless Web3 gaming experiences.

Sydney, Australia-based Immutable operates the Immutable blockchain and makes its own Web3 games as well. It is teaming up with Paris-based lab that is known for experimentation and working with game and tech startups.

The plan is to “create a new gaming experience that will further unlock the potential of Web3.” With this partnership, Immutable continues in its ambition to bring digital ownership to players, while Ubisoft pursues its exploration of decentralization through its Strategic Innovation Lab.

The first step of this collaboration will define how both companies will combine their expertise — Ubisoft will leverage its robust experience developing top-notch, quality games with Immutable’s vast ecosystem, technology and expertise in building the leading web3 gaming platform.

Robbie Ferguson is CEO of Immutable.

Nicolas Pouard, vice president of Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab and head of its blockchain initiative, said in a statement, “As the platform of choice for many leaders within the Web3 community, Immutable offers both cutting-edge technology and a unique expertise in seamlessly integrating decentralized technologies into games. We’re excited to partner with them and look forward to bringing that level of fluidness within a full-fledged game, so players only have to focus on the fun of the experience.”

The partnership signifies another milestone for Immutable following the successful TestNet launch of its zk roll-up gaming solution Immutable zkEVM, and successful game demos for their flagship titles, Guild of Guardians, Metalcore, Shardbound and Infinite Victory.

Immutable’s Guild of Guardians.

James Ferguson, Immutable CEO, said in a statement, “Partnering with Ubisoft is a defining landmark for Immutable. We couldn’t be more excited to explore with Ubisoft the benefits of web3 and digital ownership for players. We plan to bring the full weight of our ecosystem to bear to ensure the partnership’s success. We are confident that we will bring to life a fresh new experience that players will love.”

Cofounded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a team of over 260 people. Its investors include Bitkraft Ventures, King River Capital, AirTree, Temasek, Coinbase and more.

Ubisoft hasn’t had an easy time with blockchain games. It faced a lot of criticism when it added blockchain-based non-fungible tokens to its Ghost Recon game. Players criticized the move and Ubisoft had to eventually back off on that plan. It has, however, continued to experiment with blockchain games.